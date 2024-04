Federal regulators are requesting Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon be fined $5.3 billion for defrauding investors, shortly after the two parties were found liable for a multi-billion-dollar fraud.

According to a court filing from April 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requested Kwon and Terraform pay roughly $4.7 billion in disgorgement and prejudgment interest for their role in 2022’s Terra-Luna collapse. The SEC is also asking the court to order Terraform and Kwon