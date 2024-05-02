ZkSNACKs to sunset CoinJoin coin mixing service amid US crackdown

ZkSNACKs is shutting down its coin mixing coordination service, beginning June 1.

The wallet developer is shutting down its CoinJoin coordination service amid mounting pressures from law enforcement, as U.S. regulators and authorities crack down on privacy tools. The shutdown comes shortly after authorities arrested the co-founders of Samurai Wallet, which offered CoinJoin’s mixing services to its users.

So-called coin mixers obfuscate the origins and destinations of crypto transactions, making it difficult for international authorities to identify dark money laundering.