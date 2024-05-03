<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission said it will take more time to decide next steps on a proposed exchange-traded fund focused on carbon credit futures contracts and bitcoin. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-100050.pdf">filing</a> made on Thursday, the agency said it would decide to "approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings" for the 7RCC Spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credit Futures ETF by June 24, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change," the SEC said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">According to past <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-99801.pdf"><span class="s2">filings</span></a>, the proposed fund plans to invest 80% of its assets in bitcoin and 20% in "financial instruments, including swap agreements, that provide exposure to Carbon Credit Futures represented by the Index." </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Sustainability approach</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A S-1 registration <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1985840/000183988223034059/tidal-s1_121823.htm"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> was filed for the spot bitcoin and carbon credit futures ETF on Dec. 18, 2023, about a month before the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">approved</span></a> 11 spot bitcoin ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"The Fund offers a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, balancing the innovative nature of Bitcoin with the progressive realm of Carbon Credit Futures. In doing so, the Fund provides investors with an integrated single-trade approach to digital assets and environmental sustainability," crypto exchange Gemini, who was named the custodian, said in a <a href="https://www.gemini.com/blog/gemini-to-custody-7rcc-bitcoin-and-carbon-credit-futures-etf"><span class="s2">post</span></a> from December. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>