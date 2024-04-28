<p>BlackRock and iShares's $IBIT, currently the most-traded spot Bitcoin ETF by volume, is shaking up its board of directors, appointing Lindsey Haswell, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at Web3 payment infrastructure company MoonPay. She will replace financier Kimun Lee, who will step down as of Nov. 6, 2024. </p>\r\n<p>Prior to MoonPay, Haswell worked in the same role at Blockchain.com. Haswell was also a founding member of the Core blockchain and is a Core Dao contributor. Core is a Layer-1 blockchain that provides Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible smart contracts secured in part by Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus mechanism. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's $IBIT is currently the second-largest spot Bitcoin ETF by assets under management, and the largest excluding Grayscale's GBTC. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>$IBIT is also the most-traded spot Bitcoin ETF, with its volume frequently eclipsing the sum of all other funds in recent weeks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>