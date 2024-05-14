<p>Bitcoin slid lower on Tuesday as April's U.S. wholesale inflation topped economists' expectations.</p>\r\n<p>The largest digital asset by market cap has fallen below the $62,000 mark, having declined 1.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,731 at 10:10 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294361"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 729px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-294361" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/bitcoin-slide-lower-ppi.png" alt="" width="719" height="506" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin declined as hotter-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation wobbled markets. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>According to the <a href="https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/ppi.pdf">U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics</a> on Tuesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.5% in April. Economists had forecast a smaller 0.3% increase in PPI.</p>\r\n<h2>Traders will closely monitor this week's inflation readings</h2>\r\n<p>Traders will closely monitor Tuesday's PPI and Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for clues regarding interest rates. According to Wintermute analysts, the U.S. Federal Reserve has set the threshold for initiating monetary easing at three consecutive softer inflation readings.</p>\r\n<p>This week's hotter inflation data could provide insight into how the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291951/bitcoin-back-above-58000-as-fed-cites-lack-of-further-progress-fighting-inflation">Federal Reserve</a> might shape its monetary policy decisions in upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings.</p>\r\n<p>The higher-than-expected wholesale inflation reading could add pressure on the U.S. central bank to maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, a scenario that would discourage investment in risk assets such as bitcoin.</p>\r\n<h2>Interest rate traders react to hotter inflation</h2>\r\n<p>After Tuesday's PPI print, the CME's FedWatch <a href="https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html" data-v-f87c67ca="">tool</a> now forecasts a 29.2% chance of a rate cut at July's FOMC meeting and a 48.9% chance at September's meeting. Interest traders forecast a 91.3% chance that rates will remain unchanged at June's meeting.</p>\r\n<p>"The FOMC has defined the bar to begin loosening monetary conditions as three consecutive softer inflation prints, we would expect a market response to any surprise beat or miss this week. Additionally, Powell is due to speak tomorrow which will be watched closely for additional policy hints," Wintermute OTC Trading Desk analysts said in an email sent to The Block.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 2.18% to 126.96 in the same period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>