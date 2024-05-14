Galaxy Digital Holdings’ revenue, profit grow, buoyed by record mining revenue

  • Galaxy Digital Holdings said Monday its first-quarter revenue and profits grew considerably from the year-prior quarter. 
  • The firm’s net income rose to $421.7 million, up more than 200% from the year-prior quarter. 
  • Its strong financial performance in the first quarter is attributable, in part, to its mining operation’s record performance. 