<p>Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX's assets of around $7 billion include roughly $1.2 billion parked in SOL tokens, according to a <a href="https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/FTX/Home-DownloadPDF?id1=MjUxODI3OA==&amp;id2=-1">court filing</a>.</p>
<p>The filing, prepared for a creditor meeting on Sept. 11, also lists FTX as the owner of 38 properties in the Bahamas appraised at $199 million. The company had been based in the Bahamas while being incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda.</p>
<p>To date, nearly $2.6 billion in cash has been secured since FTX filed for bankruptcy in November of last year and liquidation of its assets began, the filing also shows.</p>
<p>The nearly $1.2 billion of SOL is FTX's largest digital asset holding, and what becomes of the massive stake has been the source of much speculation. Of FTX's $3.4 billion in token holdings, it also possesses $560 million in bitcoin and $192 million in ether, the filing shows.</p>
<h2>FTX insiders</h2>
<p>The filing showed that 50 "insiders" including former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison received a mix of cash, crypto, equity and real estate worth $2.2 billion.</p>
<p>Bankman-Fried is currently in a New York City jail awaiting an early October trial after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering for the leaking of a private diary of Ellison and the use an encrypted messaging app to contact a potential witness.</p>
<p>The former billionaire is facing as much as 100 years in prison if he is convicted on a slew of charges, including allegations that he and other FTX executives used billions of customer assets to make their own failed investments. </p>
<h2>FTX reboot</h2>
<p>The prospect of FTX resuming business somehow via a reboot is still a possibility, according to the filing. After debtors began "marketing" the idea in May, 75 bidders have been contacted, the filing said.</p>
<p>"Proposals are being evaluated," the filing said. "Transaction timing will depend on nature of transaction, readiness of bidder and other considerations."</p>