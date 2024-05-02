<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Reps. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., and Mike Flood, R-Neb., exhorted the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve the listing and trading of options on spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds amid delays.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a letter sent to SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Wednesday, the two lawmakers pointed to the agency's January approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, which has so far brought in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290316/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-halving-week"><span class="s2">billions</span></a> of dollars. <a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/05/02/bitcoin-spot-etf-options"><span class="s2">Axios</span></a> first reported the news on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We urge you, without delay, to either approve options on spot bitcoin ETPs or to provide an explanation for the Commission's difference in treatment between options for Bitcoin futures ETFs — which are currently trading — and options for the spot bitcoin ETPs," Reps. Flood and Nickel wrote. The two members of Congress previously wrote a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253093/lawmakers-urge-sec-chair-gensler-to-allow-spot-bitcoin-etfs-immediately">letter</a> in September with other lawmakers urging Chair Gensler to approve spot bitcoin ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Over the past few months, the SEC has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290907/sec-delays-decision-on-listing-and-trading-spot-bitcoin-etf-options-asks-for-public-comments"><span class="s2">delayed</span></a> deciding whether to allow the listing and trading of spot bitcoin ETF options. Multiple exchanges, including Cboe Exchange, Inc., BOX Exchange LLC, MIAX International Securities Exchange LLC, Nasdaq ISE, LLC, and NYSE American LLC, have since filed to allow options trading on the newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs.</span><span class="s4"> </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s4">Is there a difference? </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The SEC's eventual approval of spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year was pushed in part by a ruling over the summer by three judges in a D.C. court that decided that the SEC had to re-review Grayscale's bid for a spot bitcoin ETF after the asset management firm sued the agency last year following the rejection of its plan for the conversion of its flagship GBTC fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The judges said at the time that the SEC's denial of Grayscale's proposal for a spot bitcoin ETF was "arbitrary and capricious </span><span class="s5">because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Reps. Nickel and Flood pointed to the ruling, calling the SEC's delay in approving options on spot bitcoin ETFs a similar situation. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">"It has been almost two months since NYSE applied for the listing of options on spot Bitcoin ETFs," they wrote. "In the case of Bitcoin Futures ETFs, the SEC permitted options to be listed and begin trading the very next day. Why the difference in treatment?" </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>