<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is again delaying a slew of proposals that would allow for options on spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and asked for public input. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Multiple exchanges have since filed to allow for options trading on the newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs including Cboe Exchange, Inc., BOX Exchange LLC, MIAX International Securities Exchange LLC, Nasdaq ISE, LLC and NYSE American LLC — all of which were mentioned in the SEC's <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/box/2024/34-100024.pdf">filing</a> posted on Thursday. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Comments are due in the next 21 days and rebuttal comments in 35 days, the SEC said. The agency posed questions such as whether options on the spot bitcoin ETFs should follow the same rules as stocks.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Whether options on the specified Bitcoin ETPs should be subject to the same position limits as options on stock, and whether the available supply in the markets for bitcoin should be considered in establishing position limits for options on Bitcoin ETPs," the SEC said. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287256/sec-delays-decision-on-spot-bitcoin-etf-options"><span class="s2">delayed</span></a> deciding on next steps for options trading earlier this month. </span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Past comments</span></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The proposals have received some comments over the past few months. Some say options trading on spot bitcoin ETFs would help investors hedge their positions and manage risk, according to the SEC's filing. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">approved</span></a> 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in January, which has since brought i</span><span class="s3">n a cumulative total net inflow of $12.38 billion, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290316/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-halving-week"><span class="s4">The Block previously reported</span></a>.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The next "natural step" is to approve <a href="https://www.sec.gov/comments/sr-nyseamer-2024-10/srnyseamer202410-437339-1085282.pdf"><span class="s2">options</span></a> on those products, said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein in a February comment letter. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"It stands to reason that, now that spot Bitcoin ETPs have been approved for trading on NYSE Arca pursuant to the Rule 19b-4 process, the natural next step is the approval of options on spot Bitcoin ETPs—in the same manner that options on spot gold ETPs were approved for listing and trading pursuant to the Rule 19b-4 process after spot gold ETPs were first approved for listing and trading pursuant to the Rule 19b-4 process," Sonnenshein said. </span></p>