<p>Keeping track of a project's tokenomics can be important for crypto investors—especially when over one billion dollars worth of tokens is at stake. That's the case with the much-hyped Pyth Network, which will unlock its first set of tokens to ecosystem participants in three weeks. </p>
<p>But aside from Pyth Network, several other projects in crypto plan to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tokens. Here are all the significant token unlocks coming up in the month of May, according to Token.Unlocks data. </p>
<h2>Memecoin (Memeland): May 3, $150 million</h2>
<p>It may be ironic that the coin with the name "Memecoin" ticker MEME isn't, in fact, a memecoin. Memecoin, the token of comedy site 9GAG's Memeland project, will unlock 8.30% of its circulating supply at a current value of about $148 million, while also beginning regular unlocks for investors and advisors.</p>
<h2>Aptos: May 12, $100 million</h2>
<p>Aptos, one of two projects largely staffed by former members of Facebook's Libra currency project (the other one being Sui), will unlock another 2.65% of its circulating supply on May 12, 11.31 million tokens at a current value of around $100 million. Aptos recently announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289551/aptos-labs-pens-deals-microsoft-brevan-howard-sk-telecom-institutional-platform-aptos-ascend">partnerships with major platforms</a>, including Microsoft, to build out its Aptos Ascend program. </p>
<h2>Arbitrum: May 16, $100 million</h2>
<p>Arbitrum, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288471/offchain-labs-releases-arbitrum-bold-on-testnet">recently launched</a> Bounded Liquidity Delay, or BOLD, on testnet, will unlock 3.5% of its circulating supply on May 16. The tokens have a current value of about $100 million. </p>
<h2>Pyth Network: May 20, $1.25 billion</h2>
<p>Pyth Network, the decentralized oracle service, will unlock its first batch of tokens six months after its launch last November, rewarding ecosystem participants, protocol developers, and early backers. The unlock will more than double pyth's circulating supply of 1.5 billion tokens, unlocking 2.13 billion pyth at a value of $1.25 billion according to current prices. </p>
<h2>Avalanche: May 22, $325 million</h2>
<p>Layer-1 network Avalanche will continue its regular emissions, unlocking 9.54 million tokens, 2,5% of its circulating supply, at a current value of $325 million on May 22. Avalanche recently detailed the "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282714/avalanche-foundation-reveals-five-community-coins-it-holds">community coins</a>" it holds, which are memecoins connected to the Avalanche community. </p>
<h2>Other significant unlocks</h2>
<p>May 1: Decentralized exchange dYdX will unlock 10% of its circulating supply at a current value of $71 million. </p>
<p>May 15: Ethereum Layer-2 Starknet will unlock 8.8% of its circulating supply at a current value of $80 million. </p>
<p>May 17: Web3 gaming firm ImmutableX will unlock 1.75% of its circulating supply at a current value of $54 million. </p>