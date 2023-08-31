ImmutableX (IMX) currently has a price of $1.28 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 41 with a market cap of $1.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $52.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.
ImmutableX (IMX) is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain that addresses scalability and throughput challenges faced by other cryptocurrencies. It achieves high throughput without compromising security by using zero-knowledge proofs. This ensures privacy and efficiency in transactions. Additionally, ImmutableX focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency by using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism instead of energy-consuming mining. This makes it more accessible and inclusive while reducing environmental impact.
