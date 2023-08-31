About VeChain

VeChain Price Data

VeChain (VET) currently has a price of $0.021 and is down -0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 42 with a market cap of $1.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $33.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 72.7B tokens out of a total supply of 86B tokens.

VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform created by the Singapore-based VeChain Foundation in 2015. It focuses on optimizing supply chain management, particularly in the logistics industry, by leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-world economic challenges. VET has gained popularity for its comprehensive utilization of blockchain in addressing these issues.