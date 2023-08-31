About Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) currently has a price of $1.009 and is up 0.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 51 with a market cap of $1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $121.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Arbitrum, developed by Offchain Labs, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain rollup technology. Its main advantage is enabling high-performance, cost-effective Ethereum transactions while simplifying the development process for Ethereum developers by abstracting the complexities of Layer 2 technology. By employing rollup technology, Arbitrum consolidates multiple transactions into a single one, leading to reduced fees and faster transaction speeds for users.