<p>Avail, a modular blockchain solution designed to optimize data availability for rollups, announced that five Layer 2 projects — Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare and zkSync — will be integrating with its DA layer.</p>
<p>Following Avail's upcoming mainnet launch — anticipated within the next few weeks — the integrations are designed to help developers build more scalable, cost-efficient and composable chains, according to a statement shared with The Block.</p>
<p>On Wednesday, Avail <a href="https://twitter.com/AvailProject/status/1782930261090640295">launched</a> Turing — its final pre-mainnet testing environment, focused on vetting deployments, stress tests and scalability assessments. Last week, the project unveiled an airdrop of <a href="https://blog.availproject.org/avails-unification-drop/#rollup-users">600 million</a> AVAIL tokens.</p>
<p>DA layers help Layer 2 scaling solutions to operate efficiently and securely, ensuring all necessary transaction data is openly accessible. This transparency helps maintain the security and correctness of transactions, preventing fraud and enabling reliable operations outside the main Ethereum blockchain.</p>
<p>Avail is led by Polygon's former co-founder Anurag Arjun. Avail DA is the first of three parts of Avail's full-stack architecture that also includes the interoperability tool Nexus and the multi-asset staking feature Fusion.</p>
<h2>Layer 2 integration plans</h2>
<p>Avail said it is currently working closely with OP Labs, a core contributor to Optimism, to enable integration with its ecosystem.</p>
<p>In Arbitrum, Orbit chain builders will be able to utilize Avail DA instead of relying on AnyTrust's external Data Availability Committee to publish data, the Avail team said. "The ability to leverage Avail will expand the range of options available to Orbit developers, enabling builders to freely choose which solution best suits their needs," an Arbitrum spokesperson added.</p>
<p>Avail DA will also be integrated with the Polygon Chain Development Kit — an open-source software toolkit for blockchain developers to launch new Layer 2 chains on Ethereum — as a component of Polygon's interoperable <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274296/polygon-agglayer-blockchain">AggLayer</a> network. </p>
<p>"Avail DA's integration with Polygon CDK provides a robust data availability layer that enhances the developer experience," Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said. "It's important to provide this type of optionality to developers when the ultimate goal is to enable a thriving and robust ecosystem of connected blockchains through the AggLayer."</p>
<p>A collaboration with StarkWare will enable integration with the Starknet-powered Madera rollup framework — an open-source stack that allows developers to build appchains.</p>
<p>"One of the great advantages of application-specific chains is the increased throughput and scalability," StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson said. "However, they often result in a fragmented experience across different platforms, causing significant friction for users. We see solutions like Avail as the answer to these challenges."</p>
<p>Finally, Avail DA will also be integrated with zkSync's ZK Stack — a modular framework that makes it easy for developers to customize and deploy their own interoperable ZK-powered blockchains.</p>
<p>"Today, limited data availability is one of the biggest roadblocks on the blockchain industry's journey to mainstream adoption. Without adequate DA, data availability quickly becomes the bottleneck for limitless scaling," Ramon Canales, Head of Product at zkSync developer Matter Labs, said. "Data availability solutions such as Avail's un-opinionated base layer can support any blockchain — it tackles this exact issue."</p>