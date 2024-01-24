Polygon MATIC +3.29% Labs will release a new solution called aggregation layer, or "AggLayer," aiming to connect blockchains with zero knowledge proofs.

The first version of AggLayer will be released in February, Polygon Labs said.

The goal is to enable developers to connect blockchains to support unified liquidity. AggLayer will ensure uniform security across modular and monolithic chains, including those within the Polygon ecosystem.

AggLayer will be a critical component of Polygon 2.0, the next iteration of the network. Unlike typical interoperability solutions, AggLayer will aggregate ZK proofs from all connected chains.

ZK proofs

"As a central component of Polygon 2.0, AggLayer will use ZK proofs to create a seamless, aggregated environment that feels like a single chain – even as each chain in the ecosystem remains sovereign," Polygon Labs stated.

Polygon primarily operates a sidechain and a Layer 2 network based on ZK-Rollups: the Polygon zkEVM.

It also offers a software development kit called CDK. Many Layer 2 networks have been developed using this CDK toolkit, including Immutable, OKX, Astar, Canto, Palm Network, Aavegotchi, and IDEX. The AggLayer is expected to facilitate the integration of all these chains under Polygon 2.0.

In addition to AggLayer, Polygon Labs had previously announced its work on a “staking layer” for the ecosystem.