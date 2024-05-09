<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds listed in the United States saw net inflows yesterday off the back of Grayscale's converted Bitcoin Trust, GBTC, experiencing no net inflows or outflows.</p>\r\n<p>GBTC has primarily seen heavy outflows since converting to a spot bitcoin ETF — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293085/spot-bitcoin-etf-gbtc-outflows-overpower">often overpowering inflows into other products.</a> It has seen some $17 billion in net outflows, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSo Value.</p>\r\n<p>No Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows or outflows yesterday, except for the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, which had inflows of about <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/bigChart/Etf_NYSE_BITB?title=Bitwise(BITB)">$12 million</a>, according to the same data.</p>\r\n<p>Since their respective listings, spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have seen a cumulative net inflow of $11.77 billion. However, volumes continue to decline steadily since peaking in early March, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">according to The Block's data.</a></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In related crypto ETF news, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293047/proposal-for-grayscales-ethereum-futures-trust-etf-has-been-withdrawn">a proposal to list and trade shares of Grayscale's ether futures ETF has been withdrawn</a> while the Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed deciding on spot Ethereum ETFs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>