<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds listed in the United States saw total net outflows of $15.64 million yesterday, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSo Value — snapping a brief two-day streak of inflows and resuming a recent trend of outflows.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale's converted Bitcoin Trust was again the primary culprit, with $29 million flowing out of GBTC yesterday. It had previously <span data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292743/grayscales-second-day-inflow">recorded two consecutive days of net inflows</a> after ending a 78-day streak of outflows last week.</span></p>\r\n<p>Every other spot bitcoin ETF had either positive net inflows or no net flows. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund had a net inflow of $4 million, while the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF brought in $3 million and $6 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Cumulative total net inflows into U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs since their listing has decreased to $11.76 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Overall, the spot bitcoin ETF market has cooled off after its post-listings fervor, with volumes steadily trending downward since peaking on March 5, according to The Block's data. Cumulative volume is approaching $250 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>