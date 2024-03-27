<p>Looking to broaden its interests even further, Arbitrum Foundation has announced it is teaming up with both the popular NFT brand Azuki and <span style="font-weight: 400;">Weeb3 Foundation in an effort to create a web3 network that appeals to fans of anime.</span></p>\r\n<p>Through the collaboration, the three organizations aim "<span style="font-weight: 400;">to usher in the next era of anime fandom by leveraging web3 technology to enhance the anime experience for millions worldwide, encompassing first-party and third-party anime content, games, merch, and NFTs," according to a statement. The new project has been christened AnimeChain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"With the most advanced blockchain scaling technology in the industry, Arbitrum will empower AnimeChain to redefine the anime experience for fans and creators worldwide," Nina Rong, Arbitrum Foundation's head of ecosystem development, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, Arbitrum Foundation <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282651/arbitrum-eyes-400-million-crypto-gaming-fund-with-proposal-to-dao">announced plans</a> to invest 200 million ARB (currently $344 million) to promote gaming projects on its blockchain over a two-year period. Arbitrum Foundation also said, in February, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278506/arbitrum-foundation-funds-crypto-related-film-produced-by-oscar-winning-producer">it will finance</a> a feature-length film produced by Oscar-winner Shane Boris.</p>\r\n<p>Arbitrum Foundation <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253560/arbitrum-foundation-fracton-ventures-japan" data-v-f87c67ca="">supports</a> the Ethereum Layer 2 network Arbitrum.</p>\r\n<h2><strong>Capturing the growing anime market</strong></h2>\r\n<p>In the statement, the three organizations stated that anime fans in web3 have so far suffered from a "<span style="font-weight: 400;">fragmented experience." They also said that globally the anime market is "projected to exceed $60 billion by 2030" making it "one of the fastest growing verticals in the global entertainment industry."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We are proud to be the first launch partner on AnimeChain, which will provide an opportunity for a new approach to create and consume anime IP," Azuki CEO Zagabond said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Azuki was created by the Los Angeles-based tech company Chiru Labs. <span style="font-weight: 400;">Weeb3 Foundation was cited as the developer of AnimeChain.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>