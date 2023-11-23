About Pyth Network

Pyth Network Price Data

Pyth Network (PYTH) currently has a price of $0.38 and is down -4.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 90 with a market cap of $570.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $44.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Pyth Network is a blockchain-based platform that provides high-quality financial market data, primarily for decentralized finance (DeFi). It aggregates real-time, accurate price feeds for various assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, and commodities. The network, built on the Solana blockchain, benefits from high throughput and low latency, ensuring timely data delivery. Pyth Network's data is sourced from a diverse group of financial institutions and trading firms, enhancing reliability and accuracy. Its main goal is to connect traditional financial markets with the DeFi space, promoting transparency and supporting a range of blockchain-based financial applications.