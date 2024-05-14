<p>The GME memecoin, which borrows GameStop's stock ticker but has no official affiliation with the company, traded more than 460% higher on Tuesday, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/gme">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The memecoin's significant gains come after GameStop stock posted a triple-digit rally after <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Keith Gill’s @TheRoaringKitty <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294133/roaring-kitty-returns-putting-meme-stocks-and-memecoins-back-into-focus">posted</a> on X </span>for the first time in nearly three years.<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Gill and the subreddit WallStreetBets were at the center of the 2021 meme stock frenzy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">"While the general market continues to drift off into the summer, GME has emerged after a long slumber, pumping 80+% yesterday off the back of Roaring Kitty's tweet," QCP Capital analysts said.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294323"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 970px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-294323 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/gamestop.png" alt="gme price" width="960" height="485" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Gamestop memcoin. Image: CoinGecko</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>In equity markets, shares of GameStop and AMC are on track to extend the previous day's big gains. On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of the video game retailer were set to open 120% higher, while those of the movie theater chain rose by 100%, according to TradingView <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NYSE-GME/">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Other so-called "meme stocks" were also poised to open sharply higher on Tuesday, signaling that the pandemic-era meme stock frenzy could be returning.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/other/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme" data-v-f87c67ca="">GMCI Meme Index</a>, which tracks the largest memecoins by market cap, was up 7.65% at 308.52 at publication time.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>