All assets / Aptos

Aptos (APT) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$6.98
-$0.021 (-0.31%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
277.3M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$56.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$19.92
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$7.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.1B
About Aptos

Aptos Price Data

Aptos (APT) currently has a price of $6.98 and is down -0.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 37 with a market cap of $1.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $56.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 277.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Aptos is a decentralized cryptocurrency that guarantees secure and transparent transactions through the use of blockchain technology. It prioritizes privacy and security by encrypting user identities and transaction data. Aptos also stands out for its community-focused approach, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation among its users, providing opportunities for engagement in activities like voting and governance.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

