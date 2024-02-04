February will see $800 million of unlocks from Avalanche, Optimism, Aptos and more

Crypto Ecosystems • February 4, 2024, 3:09PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Here’s a preview of all the significant token unlocks from crypto projects throughout the upcoming month. 
  • Aptos and Avalanche alone will unlock over $500 million worth of tokens in February, with other unlocks from ApeCoin, Optimism, and more. 

In the month ahead, a number of crypto projects will unlock significant quantities of tokens. Here's a breakdown of the most significant unlocks and airdrops for the month of February, according to TokenUnlocks data

Significant unlocks

Aptos APT -4.22% will unlock nearly 25 million tokens worth $222 million at current prices on February 11, representing over 7% of the token's circulating supply. Aptos is a Layer-1 network that, similar to Sui SUI +3.35% , grew out of Facebook's Libra project. 

Next, the Sandbox will unlock 205 million tokens worth $88 million at current prices on February 14, representing 9% of the token's circulating supply. The Sandbox SAND -2.35% is a metaverse platform on which users can buy virtual plots of customizable land. 

Avalanche AVAX -1.86% , the layer-1 network working to scale to 100,000 TPS, will unlock 9.5 million tokens worth $344 million at current prices on February 21. The tokens represent 2.6% of the circulating supply, and will bring the total portion of unlocked AVAX tokens to 60%. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Finally, on February 28 (not the last day of the month, as this year is a leap year) Optimism OP +0.47% will unlock 24 million tokens worth $72 million at current prices, representing 2.5% of the Ethereum ETH -1.03% L2 network's token's circulating supply. 

Smaller unlocks

Other unlocks in February include $16 million worth of Cyberconnect tokens on February 13, $21 million worth of ApeCoin APE -2.19% tokens on February 16, $18 million worth of Manta Network MANTA -7.23% and $20 million worth of Oasis Network ROSE +0.01% tokens on February 18, and $5 million worth of Space ID -3.37% on February 21. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

More by Zack Abrams