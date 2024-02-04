February will see $800 million of unlocks from Avalanche, Optimism, Aptos and more

In the month ahead, a number of crypto projects will unlock significant quantities of tokens. Here's a breakdown of the most significant unlocks and airdrops for the month of February, according to TokenUnlocks data.
Significant unlocks
Aptos APT -4.22% will unlock nearly 25 million tokens worth $222 million at current prices on February 11, representing over 7% of the token's circulating supply. Aptos is a Layer-1 network that, similar to Sui SUI +3.35% , grew out of Facebook's Libra project.
Next, the Sandbox will unlock 205 million tokens worth $88 million at current prices on February 14, representing 9% of the token's circulating supply. The Sandbox SAND -2.35% is a metaverse platform on which users can buy virtual plots of customizable land.
Avalanche AVAX -1.86% , the layer-1 network working to scale to 100,000 TPS, will unlock 9.5 million tokens worth $344 million at current prices on February 21. The tokens represent 2.6% of the circulating supply, and will bring the total portion of unlocked AVAX tokens to 60%.
Finally, on February 28 (not the last day of the month, as this year is a leap year) Optimism OP +0.47% will unlock 24 million tokens worth $72 million at current prices, representing 2.5% of the Ethereum ETH -1.03% L2 network's token's circulating supply.
Smaller unlocks
Other unlocks in February include $16 million worth of Cyberconnect tokens on February 13, $21 million worth of ApeCoin APE -2.19% tokens on February 16, $18 million worth of Manta Network MANTA -7.23% and $20 million worth of Oasis Network ROSE +0.01% tokens on February 18, and $5 million worth of Space ID -3.37% on February 21.
