About Oasis Network

Oasis Network Price Data

Oasis Network (ROSE) currently has a price of $0.086 and is down -0.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 119 with a market cap of $431.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $23M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Oasis Network is a cryptocurrency operating with the ROSE token ticker. It is a privacy-focused blockchain platform that prioritizes data confidentiality and secure applications. By utilizing "confidential smart contracts," sensitive information is kept private. The platform also emphasizes performance and scalability through its "para-time" technique, allowing for parallel processing and efficient computation. Overall, Oasis Network offers a secure and high-performance blockchain platform for developers and businesses.