About Manta Network

Manta Network Price Data

Manta Network (MANTA) currently has a price of $3.053 and is up 22.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 88 with a market cap of $769.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $545.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 251M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Manta Network is a modular ecosystem that currently comprises two networks. The first is Manta Pacific, a Layer 2 network on Ethereum that is EVM-compatible and is designed to support an array of decentralized applications. It uses Celestia for providing data availability.

The second is Manta Atlantic, a zero-knowledge proof blockchain running on Polkadot. Manta Atlantic offers support for confidential onchain identities and credentials.