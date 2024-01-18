Manta Network (MANTA) currently has a price of $3.053 and is up 22.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 88 with a market cap of $769.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $545.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 251M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Manta Network is a modular ecosystem that currently comprises two networks. The first is Manta Pacific, a Layer 2 network on Ethereum that is EVM-compatible and is designed to support an array of decentralized applications. It uses Celestia for providing data availability.
The second is Manta Atlantic, a zero-knowledge proof blockchain running on Polkadot. Manta Atlantic offers support for confidential onchain identities and credentials.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
