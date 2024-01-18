·
Manta Network

Manta Network (MANTA) USD Price

$3.053
$0.57 (22.80%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$769.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
251M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$545.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.81
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$3.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Manta Network

Manta Network Price Data

Manta Network (MANTA) currently has a price of $3.053 and is up 22.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 88 with a market cap of $769.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $545.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 251M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Manta Network is a modular ecosystem that currently comprises two networks. The first is Manta Pacific, a Layer 2 network on Ethereum that is EVM-compatible and is designed to support an array of decentralized applications. It uses Celestia for providing data availability.

The second is Manta Atlantic, a zero-knowledge proof blockchain running on Polkadot. Manta Atlantic offers support for confidential onchain identities and credentials.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 Manta Network = $3.053 United States Dollar (USD)
