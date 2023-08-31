Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
$0.22
$0.0011 (0.50%)
Market cap
$331.9M
Circulating supply
1.5B
Volume (24h)
$101.6M
All time high
$1.90
FDV
$334M
Total supply
1.5B
Basic Attention (BAT) currently has a price of $0.22 and is up 0.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 144 with a market cap of $331.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $101.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

The Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital advertising currency that uses blockchain technology to connect advertisers, publishers, and users directly, eliminating intermediaries. It is based on the Ethereum platform and was created by Brendan Eich, the co-founder of Mozilla Firefox. BAT is primarily used within the Brave Browser, which blocks ads and website trackers. Users who opt into Brave Rewards can earn BAT tokens for viewing privacy-respecting ads, while publishers get paid in BAT for user attention. This system emphasizes transparency, reduced fraud, and improved user privacy. Additionally, BAT's open-source transparent system allows users to view every transaction, enhancing trust and accuracy in the digital advertising ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

