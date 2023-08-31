About NEM

NEM Price Data

NEM (XEM) currently has a price of $0.036 and is down -1.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 148 with a market cap of $319.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 9B tokens.

NEM (XEM) is a blockchain platform developed by the NEM Foundation in 2015. It offers innovative features like a secure messaging system, multi-signature accounts, and a reputation system. XEM serves as the platform's cryptocurrency, used for transaction fees.