Decred (DCR) currently has a price of $14.33 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 187 with a market cap of $224.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.7M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency utilizing a hybrid consensus system of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mechanisms. Developed in 2016 by former Bitcoin developers, Decred emphasizes community-driven decision-making and sustainability. Operating on its own blockchain, DCR allows users to actively participate in network improvements through voting and proposes governance changes. DCR serves as both a medium of exchange and a governance token, empowering holders to vote on proposals and shape the network's future. With a maximum supply of 21 million coins, Decred offers hybrid mining and staking opportunities for enhanced network security and token holder rewards. By involving the community in decision-making, Decred aims to overcome governance and scalability challenges, ensuring a decentralized and sustainable future.