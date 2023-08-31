Decred (DCR) currently has a price of $14.33 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 187 with a market cap of $224.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.7M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency utilizing a hybrid consensus system of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mechanisms. Developed in 2016 by former Bitcoin developers, Decred emphasizes community-driven decision-making and sustainability. Operating on its own blockchain, DCR allows users to actively participate in network improvements through voting and proposes governance changes. DCR serves as both a medium of exchange and a governance token, empowering holders to vote on proposals and shape the network's future. With a maximum supply of 21 million coins, Decred offers hybrid mining and staking opportunities for enhanced network security and token holder rewards. By involving the community in decision-making, Decred aims to overcome governance and scalability challenges, ensuring a decentralized and sustainable future.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.