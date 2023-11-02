About SSV Network

SSV Network Price Data

SSV Network (SSV) currently has a price of $23.75 and is down -8.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 226 with a market cap of $168.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $24.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.1M tokens out of a total supply of 11.1M tokens.

SSV Network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum that aims to simplify and secure global transactions by eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. It operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, allowing token holders to contribute to decision-making. SSV prioritizes privacy and security through advanced encryption and cross-chain interoperability with other blockchain networks, making it an attractive choice for individuals and businesses.