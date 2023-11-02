About Tellor Tributes

Tellor Tributes Price Data

Tellor Tributes (TRB) currently has a price of $77.55 and is up 0.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 208 with a market cap of $195.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $15.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.5M tokens out of a total supply of 2.6M tokens.

Tellor Tributes (TRB) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token designed as an oracle solution for reliable real-time data in smart contracts and decentralized applications. TRB is used within the Tellor ecosystem for staking and governance, allowing token holders to become validators and earn rewards by retrieving and submitting off-chain data. This trustless and decentralized data retrieval process ensures accurate information for decentralized finance applications and other use cases, ultimately aiming to provide a secure and effective oracle infrastructure for smart contracts to interact with the external world.