Rocket Pool (RPL) currently has a price of $27.22 and is down -0.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 95 with a market cap of $542.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.9M tokens out of a total supply of 19.9M tokens.
Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum network that enables efficient and secure staking. It allows individuals and institutions to contribute to Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, even with less than the required 32 ETH. Users can stake any amount by depositing and receiving RPL tokens in return. Rocket Pool also offers a smart node system that enhances decentralization and security. It provides additional features such as built-in insurance protection, early withdrawal of staked tokens, and a network token design that encourages long-term participation. In summary, Rocket Pool is a decentralized platform for staking Ethereum that enables participation from smaller participants and offers various features to enhance user experience and security.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.