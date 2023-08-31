About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Price Data

Rocket Pool (RPL) currently has a price of $27.22 and is down -0.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 95 with a market cap of $542.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.9M tokens out of a total supply of 19.9M tokens.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum network that enables efficient and secure staking. It allows individuals and institutions to contribute to Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, even with less than the required 32 ETH. Users can stake any amount by depositing and receiving RPL tokens in return. Rocket Pool also offers a smart node system that enhances decentralization and security. It provides additional features such as built-in insurance protection, early withdrawal of staked tokens, and a network token design that encourages long-term participation. In summary, Rocket Pool is a decentralized platform for staking Ethereum that enables participation from smaller participants and offers various features to enhance user experience and security.