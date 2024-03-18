The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
All assets / Ether.fi

Ether.fi (ETHFI) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$4.00
$0.26 (6.95%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$457.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
115.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$615.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$4.73
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Ether.fi

Ether.fi Price Data

Ether.fi (ETHFI) currently has a price of $4 and is up 6.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 187 with a market cap of $457.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $615.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 115.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ether.Fi revolutionizes Ethereum staking, enhancing its security through Eigenlayer and allowing staked ETH to be redeployed for greater returns. Participants stake their ETH and in return receive eETH, a liquid token that can be utilized across various DeFi platforms. Additionally, ETHFI tokens grant users governance rights, enabling them to play a pivotal role in the ecosystem's decision-making processes.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
