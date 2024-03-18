About Ether.fi

Ether.fi Price Data

Ether.fi (ETHFI) currently has a price of $4 and is up 6.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 187 with a market cap of $457.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $615.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 115.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ether.Fi revolutionizes Ethereum staking, enhancing its security through Eigenlayer and allowing staked ETH to be redeployed for greater returns. Participants stake their ETH and in return receive eETH, a liquid token that can be utilized across various DeFi platforms. Additionally, ETHFI tokens grant users governance rights, enabling them to play a pivotal role in the ecosystem's decision-making processes.