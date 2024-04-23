<p>The crypto exchange giant Binance intends to list REZ, a token from the liquid restaking protocol Renzo, as part of the token's distribution plan.</p>\r\n<p>Binance will first incorporate the token into its Launchpool today at 8 p.m. ET (April 24 at 00:00 UTC) before listing the token on April 30 at 8 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC). In the six days before its listing, users can stake the exchange's token BNB and stablecoin FDUSD into separate pools to farm the token, according to a company <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/introducing-renzo-ez-on-binance-launchpool-farm-ez-by-staking-bnb-and-fdusd-b1e64410cc9c4ab29687392f5581a61b">release</a>.</p>\r\n<p>After listing, individuals can trade with the R<span class="richtext-text css-83xnqe" data-bn-type="text">EZ/BTC, REZ/USDT, REZ/BNB and REZ/FDUSD, among other trading pairs.</span></p>\r\n<p>The REZ tokens in the Binance Launchpool comprise 2.5% of the total token supply, which was also <a href="https://www.binance.com/en-NG/square/post/2024-04-23-renzo-ez-announces-token-distribution-plan-10-allocated-for-airdrops-7157764190105?ref=527648310">announced</a> Tuesday. Ten percent will go to airdrops, 31.65% to investors and advisors, 20% to the team, 20% to the DAO treasury, 13.44% to Renzo's foundation and 2.5% to liquidity allocation. REZ will have a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens with a circulating supply of 1.05 billion.</p>\r\n<p>"(REZ) tokens will be utilized for voting on governance proposals associated with the Renzo protocol. Some of these proposals will be pivotal to the operating procedure of the protocol," Binance wrote in a Tuesday <a href="https://www.binance.com/en-NG/square/post/2024-04-23-renzo-ez-announces-token-distribution-plan-10-allocated-for-airdrops-7157764190105?ref=527648310">post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Binance's incubation and venture capital arm had previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278564/binance-labs-renzo-ethereum-restaking">invested</a> an undisclosed amount into Renzo.</p>\r\n<p>The token initially had the ticker symbol EZ, but Binance and Renzo developers <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-will-update-ticker-of-renzo-from-ez-to-rez-a77e270bc6da4bc69111239e4510b019">changed</a> it to REZ following "confusion within the community."</p>\r\n<h2>Renzo</h2>\r\n<p>Renzo is one of the largest liquid restaking protocols, second only to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279586/ethereum-liquid-restaking-protocol-ether-fi-closes-a-27-million-investment-round">Ether.fi</a> stake, and maintains around <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/renzo#information">$3.3 billion</a> in total value locked, according to the crypto data tracking platform DeFiLlama.</p>\r\n<p>Renzo uses the Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer to let users restake ether to get Renzo's liquid restaking token ezETH. Individuals can then use ezETH across other DeFi applications for extra yield.</p>\r\n<p>On Jan. 15, Renzo raised $3.2 million in seed funding led by the investment fund Maven11 at a valuation of $25 million, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p><em>(Updates to REZ's ticker symbol throughout.)</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>