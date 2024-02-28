<p>The largest liquid restaking protocol, Ether.fi, closed a $27 million investment round. </p>\r\n<p>The venture firms Bullish and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272456/decentralized-infrastructure-11-5-million-series-a-coinfund">CoinFund</a> led the round, which had additional participation from Amber Group, Arrington Capital, Bankless Ventures, Foresight Ventures, Chapter One, 4RCapital, Collider Capital, Lvna Capital, Draper Dragon, Node, OKX Ventures, North Island Ventures, Pulsar, Punk DAO, Relayer Capital, Selini, Version One and White Star Capital, among others. </p>\r\n<p>"The $27 million is split between a previously unannounced SAFE closed late last year and a series A," Ether.fi <a href="https://twitter.com/ether_fi/status/1762842837765230858">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "We’ve brought on some of the most incredible partners in the crypto world and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them." A Simple Agreement for Future Equity, or SAFE, entails an investor funding a company and obtaining a right to the financed company's equity at a later date. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://medium.com/etherfi/introducing-ether-fi-4346d6243d01">Ether.fi</a> raised a $5.3 million <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215620/etherfi-raises-funding">round</a> led by North Island Ventures and Chapter One in February 2023, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>Ether.fi maintains nearly $1.7 billion in total value locked, making it the top Ethereum liquid restaking platform, <a href="https://defillama.com/protocols/liquid%20restaking">according</a> to the crypto data platform DeFi Llama. Ether.fi not only stakes a user's ETH but also their eETH, the token derived from staking ETH. The restaking protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278575/andreessen-horowitz-invests-100-million-in-restaking-project-eigenlayer-bloomberg">EigenLayer</a> powers Ether.fi. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>