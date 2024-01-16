CoinFund leads $11.5 million Series A funding round for decentralized car data network developer

Venture Capital • January 16, 2024, 10:01AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Digital Infrastructure Inc, the DePIN startup building out the DIMO network, raised $11.5 million in Series A funding in a round led by CoinFund. 
  • CoinFund’s Chief Investment Officer Alex Felix will join the startup’s board of directors. 
  • The DIMO network is a decentralized car data protocol, and its companion app allows users to view their car data and earn token rewards. 

Digital Infrastructure Inc, a startup specializing in decentralized physical infrastructure networks, raised $11.5 million in Series A funding. 

The crypto investment firm CoinFund led the round, which had additional participation from Slow Ventures, ConsenSys Mesh, Borderless Capital, Bill Ackman's Table Management and former General Motors CEO G. Rick Wagoner Jr., among others. 

CoinFund's managing partner and chief investment officer Alex Felix will join Digital Infrastructure Inc's board of directors. The Series A raise brings the startup's total funding to $22 million, a company spokesperson told The Block. 

Digital Infrastructure Inc is building out the DIMO network, a decentralized car data protocol, and DIMO Mobile, an app that allows drivers to collect and view their own car data and collect rewards via the DIMO token. 

"This round of funding is a pivotal step in solidifying DIMO's position as a foundational DePIN network. With over 36,000 cars connected to our network, which represents over $1 billion USD in assets, we've built a valuable utility for developers and will be enhancing their ability to build on the network with new tools over the course of the year," Andrew Chatham, CEO of Digital Infrastructure Inc and co-founder of DIMO, said in an email to The Block. 

Digital Infrastructure Inc added that it saw 900% growth on the DIMO network over 2023, increasing the number of cars from 3,000 throughout the year. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

DIMO token

DIMO has a circulating supply of over 198 million tokens and a fully diluted market capitalization of $481.1 million, according to the crypto price tracker CoinMarketCap. As of 9:20 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, DIMO traded hands for $0.48 after rising 2.3% over the past 24 hours. 

DIMO's 24-hour price performance. Image: CoinMarketCap

In late 2022, the team behind the DIMO protocol launched the network's mainnet and began a token airdrop that rewarded individuals if they plugged their car into the network, The Block previously reported. One function of the tokens was to provide governance in an effort to decentralize the network. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov