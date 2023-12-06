'We're still early across the board,' says CoinFund CIO

Episode 102 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and CoinFund Chief Investment Officer Alex Felix.

Alex Felix is the Chief Investment Officer at CoinFund.

Alex Felix is the Chief Investment Officer at CoinFund.

Back in July, CoinFund announced the raise of $158 million for a new early-stage crypto startup investment fund.

In this episode, Felix explains how his firm is thinking about allocating the capital, and breaks down the institutional interest in early-stage crypto investing.

According to Felix, the market is still discounting web'3 full potential:

"Almost everyone universally has under-appreciated, the size of the market opportunity for web3. It's open source, it's open competition — when we make this transition to web3 rails, it will be very hard to compete against for any web2 or other business model."

