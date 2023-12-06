'We're still early across the board,' says CoinFund CIO

  • CoinFund CIO Alex Felix discusses allocating $158 million raised for early-stage crypto startups.

Episode 102 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and CoinFund Chief Investment Officer Alex Felix.

Alex Felix is the Chief Investment Officer at CoinFund.

Back in July, CoinFund announced the raise of $158 million for a new early-stage crypto startup investment fund. 

In this episode, Felix explains how his firm is thinking about allocating the capital, and breaks down the institutional interest in early-stage crypto investing.

According to Felix, the market is still discounting web'3 full potential:

"Almost everyone universally has under-appreciated, the size of the market opportunity for web3. It's open source, it's open competition — when we make this transition to web3 rails, it will be very hard to compete against for any web2 or other business model."

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Frank Chaparro is the Editor At Large at The Block. Chaparro started his career at Business Insider, where he specialized in the intersection of digital assets and Wall Street, market structure, and financial technology. Soon after joining Business Insider out of Fordham University, Chaparro was interviewing top finance and tech executives, including billionaire Mark Cuban, “Flash Boys” star Brad Katsuyama, Cboe Global Markets CEO Ed Tilly, and New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley. In 2018, he become a sought after reporter in the crypto world, interviewing luminaries such as Tyler Winklevoss, the cofounder of Gemini, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, and Fundstrat head Tom Lee. He runs his own podcast The Scoop and writes a biweekly eponymous newsletter. He leads special projects, including The Block's flagship podcast, The Scoop. Prior to The Block, he held roles at Business Insider, NPR, and Nasdaq. For inquiries or tips, email [email protected].

