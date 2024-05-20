<p><i>Episode 28 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK9265318202" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p class="p1">Denelle Dixon is the CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation — the primary development team supporting the Stellar blockchain.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">In this episode, Dixon emphasizes the potential of blockchain technology to transform financial services in low- to medium-income countries, particularly in Africa and South America.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">She also addresses the need for policymakers to create a supportive environment for the industry and the importance of asset issuance and payments in creating equitable access to the global financial system.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot</b></span></p>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<div class="column">\r\n<p><em>Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. To discover more head to <a href="http://polkadot.network">polkadot.network</a></em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><strong>The Block Community</strong></p>\r\n<p><em>The Block is launching a new community experience for fans of The Scoop! Follow us on Lens on stay in the loop: <a href="https://hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity">hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity</a></em></p>\r\n<p><strong>The Block Newsletters</strong></p>\r\n<p><em>The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. To subscribe visit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters">theblock.co/newsletters</a></em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>