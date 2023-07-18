CoinFund to back early crypto startups with fresh $158 million: Bloomberg

<p>Web3 investment firm CoinFund has raised $158 million to invest in early-stage crypto startups, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-18/vc-firm-coinfund-raises-158-million-to-back-crypto-startups">reported</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The raise is 26% greater than the $125 million CoinFund had intended to amass after receiving more interest than originally expected for what will be its fourth seed fund, CoinFund CEO Jake Brukhman told Bloomberg. </p>\r\n<p>The company intends to focus on startups at the intersection of crypto and AI, according to the report. </p>\r\n<p>"Some of the more consumer stuff is a little bit in a lull, like if you look at the NFT space,” Brukhman told Bloomberg.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>