Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / First Digital USD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.00
$0.00013 (0.01%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$965M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
965.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$204.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.04
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$965M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
965.7M
About First Digital USD

First Digital USD Price Data

First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently has a price of $1.00 and is up 0.013% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 58 with a market cap of $965M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $204.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.7M tokens out of a total supply of 965.7M tokens.

The First Digital USD (FDUSD) cryptocurrency token bridges traditional finance and the digital world. It functions as a digital representation of the US dollar, allowing easy transactions and storage. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contract technology ensures transparency and security. FDUSD is stable, backed by a 1:1 reserve of US dollars, minimizing price volatility. It offers fast and low-cost transactions, leveraging Ethereum's infrastructure, and can be stored in compatible wallets for easy access and control.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$965M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
965.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$204.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.04
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$965M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
965.7M
Other assets
Flow
Celestia
Bitcoin SV
The Sandbox
Fantom
Axie Infinity
Decentraland
KuCoin
WhiteBIT Coin
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 First Digital USD = $1.00 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy FDUSD
Other assets
Flow
Celestia
Bitcoin SV
The Sandbox
Fantom
Axie Infinity
Decentraland
KuCoin
WhiteBIT Coin
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
BUSD market cap down 90% from all-time high as stablecoin winds down
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
FDUSD stablecoin market cap grew 51% to $394 million over last 30 days
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Binance to end support for BUSD, encourages conversion to FDUSD
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
See more news
websights