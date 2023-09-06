<p>The supply of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241443/binance-lists-fdusd">First Digital USD (FDUSD)</a> stablecoin has increased by 51% over the past 30 days, approaching a market capitalization of $394 million. With this market cap, FDUSD ranks as the eleventh largest dollar-based stablecoin, as per data from <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/stablecoins">CoinGecko</a>.</p>\r\n<p>First Digital Group, based in Hong Kong, launched FDUSD in June of this year. Shortly after its introduction, the stablecoin was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241443/binance-lists-fdusd">listed</a> by Binance, the largest centralized exchange by daily trading volume. Binance has been instrumental in the adoption of FDUSD, listing the token on July 26 and eliminating trading fees for conversions to other stablecoins such as USDT and TUSD.</p>\r\n<p>Recently, Binance announced it will <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248301/binance-ends-busd-support-fdusd">discontinue</a> support for BUSD, a stablecoin previously widely used on its platform, in favor of FDUSD. Starting September 15, the exchange <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-encourages-users-to-convert-busd-to-other-stablecoins-prior-to-february-2024-d392843e81fd4bc3a5f7e219aa01f34d">said</a> it will cease using BUSD in investment products like “Auto Invest,” where it will be automatically replaced by FDUSD. Additionally, the exchange is <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/fdusd-flexible-products-enjoy-6-bonus-tiered-apr-in-rewards-now-4d8f21c1cd58497280935e309644c6fe">offering</a> a 6% annualized percentage yield on FDUSD deposits via its Simple Earn product.</p>\r\n<p>Despite FDUSD’s growing supply, primarily driven by activity on Binance, its adoption in the wider cryptocurrency and DeFi sectors is still limited. <a href="https://pro.nansen.ai/token-god-mode/notable?token_address=0xc5f0f7b66764f6ec8c8dff7ba683102295e16409">Data from Nansen</a> shows that most FDUSD holdings are concentrated on Binance, with minimal presence in the DeFi space.</p>\r\n<p>“FDUSD has more than 90% of its supply held on Binance with no real presence in DeFi or any onchain applications at this point in time. Nothing really exciting at this point in time yet," Nansen analyst Martin Lee said in a statement shared with The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>