<p>Optimism noted that Layer 3 chains can now join the Superchain by building on the OP Stack and sharing sequencer revenue with its governance body — Optimism Collective.</p>
<p>Layer 3 builders who join the Superchain will have access to retroactive funding, airdrops, and growth campaigns, along with a broad network of developers, Optimism <a href="https://twitter.com/Optimism/status/1788268466132361459">said</a>.</p>
<p>A Layer 3 chain is a network that settles on one of Optimism's Layer 2 chains: OP Mainnet, Base, Mode, and others.</p>
<p>To support the integration of Layer 3s, Optimism has introduced two new features to the OP Stack: custom gas tokens — which allow chains to design their transaction fees – and Plasma Mode, a solution that allows chains to pick their own data availability (DA) layer.</p>
<p>Layer chains within the Superchain will deviate from the standard OP Stack configurations, affecting the rollout of interoperability features. Despite these variations, Optimism is prepared to incorporate L3 chains into the ecosystem.</p>
<p>Several infrastructure teams, including Syndicate, Caldera, Gelato Network, Chaindrop, Zeeve, and Conduit, will support projects in developing their Layer 3 chains within the Superchain.</p>
<p>Layer 3 chains are designed for specific applications, allowing them to be highly customizable and handle a much greater transaction volume compared to Layer 1 and even Layer 2 blockchains.</p>
<p>Optimism isn't the only one developing an ecosystem of Layer 3 chains. Offchain Labs, the team behind Arbitrum, introduced development tools in April 2023 to facilitate development on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235980/offchain-labs-unveils-tool-to-build-layer-3-orbit-chains-on-arbitrum">Layer 3 chains</a> called "Orbit." Similarly, zkSync utilizes "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266082/ankr-launches-rollup-as-a-service-for-zksync-hyperchains">Hyperchains</a>" to enable Layer 3 functionalities.</p>