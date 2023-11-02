About Centrifuge

Centrifuge Price Data

Centrifuge (CFG) currently has a price of $0.64 and is up 1.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 183 with a market cap of $232.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 360.3M tokens out of a total supply of 447M tokens.

Centrifuge is a decentralized platform designed to bring real-world assets to the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. The platform allows users to tokenize real-world assets, such as invoices or real estate, turning them into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that can be used as collateral for loans or other financial products within the DeFi space. Centrifuge utilizes its native token, RAD, for governance and other protocol-related activities, enabling a bridge between traditional finance and the world of decentralized finance, thus expanding the range of assets that can be leveraged in the DeFi sector.