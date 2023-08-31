About JUST

JUST Price Data

JUST (JST) currently has a price of $0.031 and is down -0.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 161 with a market cap of $274.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $37.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.9B tokens out of a total supply of 9.9B tokens.

JUST (JST) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that runs on the TRON blockchain. It primarily functions as a means of payment for services provided by the Just Network, such as stability fees for USDJ loans, governance voting, and risk management. Its objective is to expand access to financial services globally by promoting the concept of decentralized finance (DeFi).