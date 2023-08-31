About cETH

cETH Price Data

cETH (cETH) currently has a price of $41.018 and is up 0.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 106 with a market cap of $481.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $193.69 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11.7M tokens out of a total supply of 11.7M tokens.

cETH is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to earn interest or borrow assets through Compound Finance. Users can deposit Ether into the Compound protocol and receive cETH tokens, which represent their share of the pool. These tokens can be used as collateral to borrow assets or earn interest, with the notable feature of real-time interest accrual. cETH can also be traded or transferred like any other cryptocurrency, making it versatile and accessible.