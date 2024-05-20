<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A New York bankruptcy judge has approved a settlement between the New York State Attorney General's office and crypto lender Genesis for $2 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes months after Genesis Global Holdco filed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276940/genesis-moves-to-settle-lawsuit-brought-by-new-york"><span class="s2">motion</span></a> in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York in February asking Judge Sean Lane to approve the settlement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“When investors suffer losses because of fraud and manipulation, they deserve to be made whole,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday in a <a href="https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2024/attorney-general-james-secures-settlement-worth-2-billion-crypto-firm-genesis"><span class="s2">statement</span></a>. “This historic settlement is a major step toward ensuring the victims who invested in Genesis have a semblance of justice."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">James said the settlement was the largest against a crypto firm in the state's history. The settlement includes a victim fund to help New York investors who contributed more than $1.1 billion to Genesis through the Gemini Earn program. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Their history</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Gemini, Genesis and later its parent company, Digital Currency Group, over a Gemini crypto lending program. Genesis and Gemini began offering that program to retail investors in 2021 and said it could <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemini-launches-gemini-earn-a-new-way-to-earn-interest-on-crypto-assets-301219887.html"><span class="s2">enable</span></a> them to earn up to 7.4 percent APY. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Genesis neither admits nor denies the allegations in the lawsuit, and the suit will continue against the other defendants including Gemini, according to the NYAG's statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Genesis Global Holdco filed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span class="s2">bankruptcy</span></a> protection in January 2023 after taking a financial hit following the collapses of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX in 2022. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>