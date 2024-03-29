About Threshold Network

Threshold Network Price Data

Threshold Network (T) currently has a price of $0.054 and is up 3.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 190 with a market cap of $518.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $55.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.6B tokens out of a total supply of 11B tokens.

The Threshold network offers a range of cryptographic tools for decentralized applications (dApps), resulting from the merger between the Keep Network and NuCypher. This consolidation was completed on January 1, 2022, marking the debut of the Threshold network's native token, T. The network aims to support and enhance privacy and security features for dApps through its suite of cryptographic services.