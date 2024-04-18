Brett (BRETT) currently has a price of $0.063 and is down -5.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 152 with a market cap of $532M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $20.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
Brett is the legendary character from Matt Furie’s Boys' club comic. The BRETT token is a memecoin on the Base blockchain, created as a fan tribute to the comic character.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.