Toshi Price Data

Toshi (toshi) currently has a price of $0.00062 and is down -7.068% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 256 with a market cap of $262.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $19.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 420.7B tokens out of a total supply of 420.7B tokens.

Toshi (TOSHI) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency operating on the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer-2 network developed by Coinbase. Named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong's cat and Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, Toshi aims to become a prominent community-driven project within the Base ecosystem.