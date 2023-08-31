About Mina Protocol

Mina Protocol Price Data

Mina Protocol (MINA) currently has a price of $0.72 and is up 2.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 73 with a market cap of $726.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $27.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Mina Protocol (MINA) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that addresses scalability issues in the blockchain while prioritizing privacy. It operates through proof-of-stake, enabling token holders to participate in block production and governance decisions. By utilizing zk-SNARKs technology, Mina Protocol achieves being the world's lightest blockchain, allowing quick transaction validation. With a focus on privacy, all transactions on the network are untraceable. Mina Protocol aims to be inclusive, allowing anyone to connect to the blockchain and participate in its consensus process. It has gained attention in the industry for its innovative approach to scalability, privacy, and decentralization.