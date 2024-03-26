<p>Aptos's native token hit a new all-time high on Tuesday after leaping over 15%. </p>\r\n<p>The APT token was changing hands at $18.78 as of 10:51 a.m. EST, according to CoinGecko, with Tuesday's price the highest APT has traded since hitting its previous high in January 2023.</p>\r\n<p>Aptos Labs, the company spurring the development of products and applications on the blockchain, announced a flurry of new initiatives this year. Last month, it introduced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277355/aptos-passkey-authentication-transactions">a new way</a> for users to sign transactions on its network that eliminates the need for setting up passwords. Then, earlier this month, Aptos Labs announced it was working with Google Cloud to "enhance live service game offerings with Web3 capabilities, to the global gaming community. "</p>\r\n<p>The Aptos blockchain was founded by former Meta executives. At the end of last year, the Layer 1 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267171/aptos-token-unlock-200-million-usd">unlocked 24.8 million</a> APT tokens, worth over $200 million at the time.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_284808"class="media-credit-container wp-caption alignnone " style="max-width: 698px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-284808" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-26-at-12.11.01 PM.png" alt="" width="688" height="505" /><span class="acf-media-credit"><span class="acf-credit"><span class="acf-credit"></span></span></span><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">APT price action. Image: CoinGecko.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>