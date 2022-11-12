FTX Digital Markets co-CEO staying on, lawyering up: Sources

FTX Digital Markets CEO Ryan Salame is sticking around the bankrupt company to salvage what's left and has hired lawyers amid the bankruptcy chaos, people familiar with the matter told The Block.

Additionally, former Alameda Research CEO Sam Trabucco, who stepped stepped down in August, is hiring a lawyer. He was replaced by Caroline Ellison, who is among those in Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle.



Salame joined FTX a little more than a year ago, and was head of OTC for Alameda Research for two years prior to that. Salame is staying on in the position to try to salvage what's left of FTX.

FTX filed for bankruptcy yesterday and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has not officially been located, though reports say he is in the Bahamas.